RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shahjahan will get 5-star facility in jail: Suvendu
February 29, 2024  09:36
TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh
TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan is in the "safe custody of Mamata Police" as part of a 'deal'. 

 Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of 'sexual assault and land grab'. The LoP, in a post on X, alleged that Shahjahan will be extended five-star facilities while in jail. 

 "The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali, Seikh Shahjahan, is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajurr-II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in police and judicial custody," Suvendu Adhikari said in his post. 

 "He will be extended 5-star facilities during his time behind bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually," he added. 

 "Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there," Adhikari said. 

 Shahjahan's arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ronaldo handed one-match suspension, fined!
Ronaldo handed one-match suspension, fined!

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

German Model For One Nation One Election
German Model For One Nation One Election

The report is likely to recommend that India adopt the German model of 'constructive no-confidence' which stipulates that the unseating of a government must be immediately followed by the formation of a new one, which will serve out the...

Know Your Filmi Mirrors? Take This Quiz!
Know Your Filmi Mirrors? Take This Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

TMC's Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh arrested
TMC's Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh arrested

The Bharatiya Janata Party dubbed the arrest as scripted and claimed he was in the safe custody of West Bengal Police.

INSPIRING! Hard Times To Glory Times
INSPIRING! Hard Times To Glory Times

Cricketers, shaped by diverse journeys from unexpected corners of the country, serve as a testament to the power of unwavering belief.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances