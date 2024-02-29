RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shahjahan under mehman-nawazi of state police: BJP
February 29, 2024  17:03
WB governor with Sandeshkhali women. File pic
WB governor with Sandeshkhali women. File pic
Making a dig at the TMC government and West Bengal Police over the arrest of absconding strongman and Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan, and, his 10-day remand, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday said he has been put under the 'mehman-nawazi' (hospitality) of the state police in a bid to avoid arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the CBI. 

 Close to two months after he was reported untraceable in the wake of the attack on an ED team, which was on its way to raid his residence in the North 24 Parganas in connection with the alleged ration scam, the TMC strongman, who is also alleged by the women of Sandeshkhali to have perpetrated grave atrocities along with his henchmen, was arrested earlier in the day. 

 Addressing a press briefing at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Thursday, Trivedi said, "After being reported missing and untraceable for close to two months, Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested all of a sudden. However, no charges have been pressed against him for perpetrating atrocities on the women of Sandeshkhali and sending them inappropriate messages. It is evident that he was arrested under pressure from the high court (which cleared his arrest by the ED, CBI or state police) and the spontaneous uprising in Sandeshkhali, much against the wishes of the ruling party."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Priyanka hand in foiling BJP's 'Op Lotus' in HP, claim sources
Priyanka hand in foiling BJP's 'Op Lotus' in HP, claim sources

The sources said that Priyanka Gandhi remained in constant touch with the party president, the chief minister, ministers and all important leaders, and did not allow any laxity.

Netflix gets court nod to air Indrani Mukerjea docu series
Netflix gets court nod to air Indrani Mukerjea docu series

The Bombay high court on Thursday said it has not found anything against the prosecution or the trial in the Netflix docu-series on Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

Say goodbye to paper certificates, athletes go digital
Say goodbye to paper certificates, athletes go digital

Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates, says Anurag Thakur

6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting in RS poll
6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting in RS poll

The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

'No sympathy' for Shajahan Sheikh, says Calcutta HC
'No sympathy' for Shajahan Sheikh, says Calcutta HC

Stating that the court has 'no sympathy' for Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, the Calcutta high court on Thursday asked his lawyer to appear before it on March 4 when a suo motu motion on alleged sexual atrocities and land...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances