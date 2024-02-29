Shahjahan arrested only for assault on ED officers





"Sheikh Shahjahan, one of the principal accused in a case which happened on January 5, 2024, where ED officers were assaulted during the course of a raid they were conducting," South Bengal ADG Supratim Sarkar said during a press conference following the arrest.





On complaints under Section 354, the ADG said, "In this case the complaint did not pertain to 354." He further said that Shahjahan will be produced in Basirhat court today.





"We arrested him yesterday night from Minakha Police area. We have forwarded Sheikh Shahjahan to Basirhat court. We will ask for police remand," the ADG said. On sexual assault complaints, the ADG said that there were many cases and most of them happened around two years back so investigation will take time.





"Many cases after February 7,8,9, those came up then, pertain to incidents that happened 2,3 years back. So investigating them, gathering evidence takes time," Supratim Sarkar said. Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations against him in ongoing cases.

West Bengal police said on Thursday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest was in connection with an assault on officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) during a raid in January this year.