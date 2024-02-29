RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rs 1,643 crore recoverable from Assam bandh agitators: DGP
February 29, 2024  12:04
Assam CM on a bike rally
A day after opposition parties of Assam threatened a state-wide bandh if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is implemented, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday warned that financial losses, estimated to be Rs 1,643 crore a day due to the agitation, can be recovered from the organisers. 

 The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the state in line of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), on Wednesday announced that a state-wide bandh will be called the very next day of the contentious Act coming into force, followed by 'gherao' of the Janata Bhawan (the secretariat) on next day.

In a post on X, Singh shared two pages of a Gauhati High Court order on bandhs, pronounced in 2019, and posted his own post on the issue from June 2022. 

 "Needless to say that with the GSDP of Assam pegged at Rs 5,65,401 crore, loss from a day's bandh would be approximately Rs 1,643 crore recoverable from those who call for such a bandh in accordance with para 35(9) of the aforementioned order of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court order," he added. Reacting to the DGP's post, Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi said there will be no problem at all if the CAA is not implemented. 

 "You (Centre) will bring a draconian law and if we protest, then we will be punished for making the losses. Who is to be blamed for this loss? Is it BJP or us? They are planning to give citizenship to 15-20 lakh Bangladeshis and we cannot even protest! 

 "Who is this DGP? Why does he not tell the Centre to withdraw this law if he is so concerned about the financial losses to the state?" asked Gogoi, who had spent 567 days in jail for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA agitation of 2019 before a Special NIA Court cleared him of all charges.

 Gogoi, who is the Chief Spokesperson of the UOFA, claimed that Assamese identity and culture will die if the CAA is implemented in the state.
