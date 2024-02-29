RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Question mark on my seat after tie-up with NCP: BJP's Pankaja Munde
February 29, 2024  20:01
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde on Thursday said there is a question mark on her constituency after her party allied with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra. 

Munde lost the 2019 assembly polls from Parli to cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is now a minister in the Eknath Shinde government that also includes the BJP. 

Speaking about the Beed Lok Sabha seat, which has been represented by her sister Pritam Munde for the past two terms, the former state minister said, "She has done a good job. But after the alliance with the NCP, naturally there is a question mark on my constituency." 

"But no matter who is the candidate from Beed, I will be the star campaigner. I have been a star campaigner in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," she added. 

Munde, who has been appointed as an observer by the BJP, was talking to reporters here after visiting the party's Mumbai North office in Kandivali in the metropolis. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'The biggest risk I took was...'
'The biggest risk I took was...'

'Life had its own plans and now I have learnt to go with the flow.'

Federer Takes A Tuk-Tuk; Deepika Likes
Federer Takes A Tuk-Tuk; Deepika Likes

The video didn't just resonate with tennis enthusiasts but also caught the eye of Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone.

IPL 2024: Pant Will Only Bat In First 7 Games
IPL 2024: Pant Will Only Bat In First 7 Games

'He is getting ready and hopefully will play in IPL 2024. He looked very confident about playing in IPL 2024.'

Sukhu owns up for HP defeat, crisis over, says DKS
Sukhu owns up for HP defeat, crisis over, says DKS

Shivakumar also said that the central observers have spoken to Sukhu, party MLAs and state unit chief Pratibha Singh and all differences have been ironed out.

Manufacturing pushes Q3 growth to 8.4%; FY24 GDP pegged at 7.6%
Manufacturing pushes Q3 growth to 8.4%; FY24 GDP pegged at 7.6%

India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying and construction sectors. The Indian economy recorded a growth of 8.4 per cent...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances