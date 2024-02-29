Putin warns of nuclear war over Ukraine if...





"They have announced the possibility of sending Western military contingents to Ukraine ... The consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic," Putin said while delivering his annual address to both houses of the Russian parliament and other members of the country's elite in Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Al Jazeera reported.





The daily reported that Putin's comments appeared to be a response to French President Emmanuel Macron's refusal earlier this week to rule out sending troops to Ukraine.





The United States, Germany, Britain and others had rejected Macron's suggestion.





"They should eventually realise that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. Everything that the West comes up with creates the real threat of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilisation," Putin said, addressing the Federal Assembly, two weeks ahead of presidential elections in the country.





Russian state media TASS reported that Putin, in his 19th State of the Nation speech, emphasised that the actions of the US and its satellites have led to the dismantling of the European security system.





According to Putin, "this creates risks for everyone", TASS reported.





-- ANI

