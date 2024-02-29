No metro for farmer: NHRC notices to K'taka, BMRCL





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, said it observes that "no person can be denied access to public transport based on the nature of the clothes he or she is wearing".





The commission has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a farmer was stopped from boarding a metro train by an official at the Rajajinagar station, Bengaluru in Karnataka because his clothes were untidy.





Reportedly, the video of the incident went viral on social media," it said.





The NHRC observed that the content of the media report, if true, amounts to a violation of human rights.





If someone possesses any objectionable material, only then can he be stopped, according to the provisions of the law, it added. It has issued notices to the Karnataka government. -- PTI

