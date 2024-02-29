New Pakistan PM to be elected on Sunday; Shehbaz Sharif frontrunner





According to the schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers by Saturday, 2 pm.





The scrutiny of the papers will be completed the same day.





It said that the procedure for the election of the premier was given to the newly elected lawmakers.





The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, 72, for the slot of prime minister while Omer Ayub Khan is the pick of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.





Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N has received the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead a coalition government after the February 8 elections resulted in a hung Parliament.





The agreement means Sharif is on course to become prime minister for a second time.





Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister when the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's government was ousted in April 2022.





The PML-N party president served as prime minister for 16 months till August 2023 when fresh elections were announced. -- PTI

