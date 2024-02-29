RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Natural for MLAs to be upset: Virbhadra's wife
February 29, 2024  16:13
The Himachal CM with the Singhs. File pic
The Himachal CM with the Singhs. File pic
Even as Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a breakfast meeting with MLAs to deal with the crisis facing his government, the state Congress president Pratibha Singh and her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh continued to exert pressure on him, saying they had highlighted issues they thought "were not correct". 

 Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, appeared to back the six rebel MLAs who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, saying it was natural for MLAs to be upset. 

 "Definitely, why not? When it has been more than a year and you take no cognizance or listen to them, it is natural for them to be upset. Had you sat them down, talked to them and found out a solution, this situation would not have occurred," Pratibha Singh said, answering a query. 

 The state Congress chief invoked the legacy of her late husband, saying that she was only following his sentiments for the state. 

 "Whatever step we took, keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of Himachal Pradesh, people are connected with us. The legacy of Virbhadra Singh is with us. We are going ahead, following in his sentiments of what he wanted for the state. We brought to their (party high command) knowledge again and again about whatever we thought was not correct. We said these things before them in yesterday's meeting as well. We are waiting to see what decisions they take," Pratibha Singh,MP, said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'See what happens in Himachal in 2 days'
'See what happens in Himachal in 2 days'

'The Congress government is on its way out in Himachal Pradesh.'

Laapataa Ladies Review: Cheerful Ode To Sisterhood
Laapataa Ladies Review: Cheerful Ode To Sisterhood

Laapataa Ladies is gentle yet firm in calling out the hypocrisies colouring everyday mindsets and prejudices without acquiring the high-handedness of a crusader, observes Sukanya Verma.

Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1993 serial blasts case
Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1993 serial blasts case

The 81-year-old Tunda, a close aide of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was accused of carrying out blasts in five trains in different cities in December 1993 to mark the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Air India fined Rs 30 lakh after passenger not given wheelchair dies
Air India fined Rs 30 lakh after passenger not given wheelchair dies

80-year-old passenger collapsed and later died after walking from plane to terminal at the Mumbai airport after not getting a wheelchair.

'Friends' kill Noida student, bury body in farmland
'Friends' kill Noida student, bury body in farmland

A 20-year-old BBA student in Greater Noida was allegedly strangled to death by four friends after an argument broke out and buried his body 6 ft deep inside a farmland in Amroha, police officials said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances