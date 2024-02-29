MVA Lok Sabha seat-sharing deal finalised, announcement soon: Raut





He was talking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena-UBT in Mumbai.





Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Congress leaders Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Varsha Gaikwad, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leaders Jayant Patil, Jitendra awhad and Anil Deshmukh, and Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut participated in the meeting.





A representative of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was also present. There will be no more meetings to discuss seat-sharing, Raut said.





"Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, state Congress president Nana Patole and Prakash Ambedkar will meet to give final approval to the deal and it will be announced at a press conference," the Rajya Sabha member said. -- PTI

Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance agreed on a seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday and it would be announced soon, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said.