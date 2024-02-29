RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi's Bengal blitzkrieg begins tomorrow
February 29, 2024  17:33
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on a two-day tour from Friday during which he will address two public rallies and inaugurate several government initiatives in Hooghly and Nadia districts, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said. 

 Modi will address two public meetings, the first at Arambagh in Hooghly district on Friday, followed by another at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Saturday, he said.

 "The PM will return to the state on March 6 to address a rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas," Majumdar said. According to a government release, Modi will participate in a public event on Friday and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh. 

 On Saturday, he will head to Krishnanagar to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects totaling Rs 15,000 crore, it said. 

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a programme here last year, had set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal out of 42. In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party had bagged 18 seats in the state. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Priyanka hand in foiling BJP's 'Op Lotus' in HP, claim sources
Priyanka hand in foiling BJP's 'Op Lotus' in HP, claim sources

The sources said that Priyanka Gandhi remained in constant touch with the party president, the chief minister, ministers and all important leaders, and did not allow any laxity.

Netflix gets court nod to air Indrani Mukerjea docu series
Netflix gets court nod to air Indrani Mukerjea docu series

The Bombay high court on Thursday said it has not found anything against the prosecution or the trial in the Netflix docu-series on Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

Say goodbye to paper certificates, athletes go digital
Say goodbye to paper certificates, athletes go digital

Athletes in country to be issued digital certificates, says Anurag Thakur

6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting in RS poll
6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting in RS poll

The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

'No sympathy' for Shajahan Sheikh, says Calcutta HC
'No sympathy' for Shajahan Sheikh, says Calcutta HC

Stating that the court has 'no sympathy' for Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, the Calcutta high court on Thursday asked his lawyer to appear before it on March 4 when a suo motu motion on alleged sexual atrocities and land...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances