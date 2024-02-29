Modi's Bengal blitzkrieg begins tomorrow





Modi will address two public meetings, the first at Arambagh in Hooghly district on Friday, followed by another at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Saturday, he said.





"The PM will return to the state on March 6 to address a rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas," Majumdar said. According to a government release, Modi will participate in a public event on Friday and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh.





On Saturday, he will head to Krishnanagar to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects totaling Rs 15,000 crore, it said.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a programme here last year, had set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal out of 42. In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party had bagged 18 seats in the state. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on a two-day tour from Friday during which he will address two public rallies and inaugurate several government initiatives in Hooghly and Nadia districts, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.