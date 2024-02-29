Modi likely to visit Odisha on March 5

Modi likely to visit Odisha on March 5February 29, 2024 14:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on March 5, a senior BJP leader said. The itinerary of the trip is yet to be prepared, BJP state election co-incharge Lata Usendi said.
State BJP president Manmohan Samal had earlier that the the PM would visit Odisha in the first week of March, and address a public meeting at Chandokhole in Jajpur district. Modi last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. He had also addressed a political rally during that trip. PTI
TOP STORIES
'Even if you're a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli you should play domestic cricket'
Member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Kirti Azad on Thursday backed the BCCI's directive for cricketers to play Ranji Trophy, saying it's a good move and the rule should be applicable to every India team player, including Rohit...