Modi likely to visit Odisha on March 5
February 29, 2024  14:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on March 5, a senior BJP leader said. The itinerary of the trip is yet to be prepared, BJP state election co-incharge Lata Usendi said. 

 State BJP president Manmohan Samal had earlier that the the PM would visit Odisha in the first week of March, and address a public meeting at Chandokhole in Jajpur district. Modi last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. He had also addressed a political rally during that trip. PTI
