LIVE! Will CBI handle Sandeshkhali probe? Hearing on...

Will CBI handle Sandeshkhali probe? Hearing on...
February 29, 2024  14:10
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that a PIL praying for transfer of investigation into alleged sexual assault of women at West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to the CBI or an SIT will be listed for hearing on Monday, along with a suo motu motion on the issue. 

 The suo motu motion of the court pertains to allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing of tribals in the restive Sandeshkhali. 

 Petitioner-lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava requested the court that his PIL be taken up on Monday along with the suo motu motion. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said the PIL will be listed for hearing along with the suo motu matter on Monday. 

 The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the petitioner to serve notice to the parties in the matter. 

 The PIL was filed by Srivastava, praying for transfer of investigation into alleged sexual assault of women at Sandeshkhali to the CBI or to a special investigation team (SIT) situated outside West Bengal. He also prayed for formation of a committee of three retired high court judges to investigate the matter.
