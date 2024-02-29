RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K scribe held for 'providing support to terrorists' walks free after 5-yr detention
February 29, 2024  20:34
Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan who was arrested for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists, has been released after a five-year detention, officials said on Thursday. 

Sultan was released two months after the Jammu and Kashmir high court in December last year quashed his detention order under the Public Safety Act. 

The court had said the authorities "did not follow the procedural requirements in letter and spirit". 

Officials said Sultan's release was delayed because the jail authorities at Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh were awaiting clearance letters from Kashmir's home department and Srinagar district magistrate. 

"He reached home today and was also taken to SMHS hospital for check-up for chest infection," the officials added. 

Sultan was first arrested in a UAPA case in September 2018 when he was working as a reporter with a local magazine. 

He was arrested for "allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant group." -- PTI
