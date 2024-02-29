RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Internet ban lifted in Manipur's Churachandpur
February 29, 2024  01:43
File image
File image
The Manipur government on Wednesday lifted the suspension on internet services in Churachandpur district following improvement of law and order situation there, according to a home department order. 

The services were suspended on February 16 following attack of senior officer's offices. 

"The government of Manipur is pleased to revoke the order regarding suspension of internet services' and orders restoration of the services in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district," the order read. 

The state government on February 16 ordered temporary suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days after a mob entered the district office complexes of the superintendent of police and deputy commissioner and engaged in vandalism and torched government properties. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Woman among 5 held for Punjab varsity ex-VC's Padma Bhushan medal theft
Woman among 5 held for Punjab varsity ex-VC's Padma Bhushan medal theft

According to the police, Biswas is a jeweller who allegedly bought the medal.

Cong observers meet Himachal MLAs one-on-one; 6 rebels disappear
Cong observers meet Himachal MLAs one-on-one; 6 rebels disappear

uring the meeting at the Cecil Hotel in Shimla, discussions were being held and feedback taken from MLAs, sources said.

Ravi Shastri to Iyer and Kishan: Rise again and shine
Ravi Shastri to Iyer and Kishan: Rise again and shine

Ravi Shastri backed the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to come back stronger

Record 3,300 kg of drugs seized off Gujarat coast in major drug haul
Record 3,300 kg of drugs seized off Gujarat coast in major drug haul

The drugs seized include 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine and 25 kg of morphine.

Use 'differently abled' term for persons with disabilities: HC
Use 'differently abled' term for persons with disabilities: HC

Justice C Hari Shankar said the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act and all other laws seek to neutralise disability so that a differently abled person and his peers stand on equal footing, which is the "heart" of the theory of equal...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances