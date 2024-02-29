Internet ban lifted in Manipur's Churachandpur





The services were suspended on February 16 following attack of senior officer's offices.





"The government of Manipur is pleased to revoke the order regarding suspension of internet services' and orders restoration of the services in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district," the order read.





The state government on February 16 ordered temporary suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district for five days after a mob entered the district office complexes of the superintendent of police and deputy commissioner and engaged in vandalism and torched government properties. -- PTI

