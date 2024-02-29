RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's GDP growth from 2012-13
February 29, 2024  19:42
India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying and construction sectors. 
Manufacturing pushes Q3 growth to 8.4%; FY24 GDP pegged at 7.6%
Manufacturing pushes Q3 growth to 8.4%; FY24 GDP pegged at 7.6%

India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying and construction sectors. The Indian economy recorded a growth of 8.4 per cent...

