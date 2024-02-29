RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAS officer Imtiaz quits service, joins Jagan Reddy
February 29, 2024  19:23
Courtesy: YSRCP/X
Senior IAS officer AMD Imtiaz quit the service on Thursday and joined the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Intiyaz, who opted for voluntary retirement from the administrative service, previously served as the CEO of SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) while also holding the position of secretary in the minority affairs department.  

The former IAS officer was formally inducted into the party at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's camp office on Thursday.  

The induction event was attended by a clutch of YSRCP heavyweights, including the party's regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Kurnool mayor BY Ramayya, and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy. 
