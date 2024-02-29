RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hollywood remake of 'Drishyam' in the works
February 29, 2024  12:09
image
Production house Panorama Studios on Thursday said it has teamed up with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the Hollywood remake of the "Drishyam" franchise. Panorama Studios has acquired the international remake rights to the Malayalam movies "Drishyam 1 & 2" from the original producers Aashirvad Cinemas. 

 The film series is also being developed in South Korea as well as a development deal is being finalised for a Spanish language version, the banner said in a release. 

 Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said he is excited to celebrate the story of "Drishyam" with audiences worldwide. "We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce 'Drishyam' in 10 countries in the next three to five years," he said in a statement. 

 "We have received immense love from our Indian audiences, who have made the 'Drishyam' franchise a massive success. The strength of 'Drishyam' lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences globally," added producer Abhishek Pathak, who also directed "Drishyam 2" (Hindi). 

 "Drishyam", the 2013 Malayalam crime thriller, revolved around Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. 

The movie was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, the banner behind "Blended" and "Upgraded", said they are happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on the English language adaptation of "Drishyam".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention

Australian batting star Steve Smith has said that the cricketing authorities should urgently address the issue of pacers persistently bowling bouncers to a leg side field, as it restricts a batter's ability to hit the ball "anywhere in...

Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child.

Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington

All-rounder Cameron Green thwarted New Zealand with a sparkling, unbeaten century after the hosts' seamers threatened to dominate the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Wellington on Thursday.

Guess Where Jadeja Is!
Guess Where Jadeja Is!

'Immersing myself in fan mode in front of the legend's abode #MSD'.

6 HP Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in RS poll, disqualified
6 HP Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in RS poll, disqualified

The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances