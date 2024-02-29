Hollywood remake of 'Drishyam' in the works





The film series is also being developed in South Korea as well as a development deal is being finalised for a Spanish language version, the banner said in a release.





Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said he is excited to celebrate the story of "Drishyam" with audiences worldwide. "We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce 'Drishyam' in 10 countries in the next three to five years," he said in a statement.





"We have received immense love from our Indian audiences, who have made the 'Drishyam' franchise a massive success. The strength of 'Drishyam' lies in its story, and we want it to be enjoyed by audiences globally," added producer Abhishek Pathak, who also directed "Drishyam 2" (Hindi).





"Drishyam", the 2013 Malayalam crime thriller, revolved around Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing.





The movie was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, the banner behind "Blended" and "Upgraded", said they are happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on the English language adaptation of "Drishyam".

Production house Panorama Studios on Thursday said it has teamed up with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the Hollywood remake of the "Drishyam" franchise. Panorama Studios has acquired the international remake rights to the Malayalam movies "Drishyam 1 & 2" from the original producers Aashirvad Cinemas.