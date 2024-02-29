RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gujarat drug bust: 5 foreign nationals in NCB custody till March 5
February 29, 2024  22:24
image
Five foreign nationals held in the biggest drug bust in recent times were remanded in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till March 5 by a magistrate's court in Porbandar in Gujarat on Thursday. 

The Navy and the NCB had in a joint operation apprehended a dhow off the Gujarat coast two days back with five crew members and seized 3,300 kg of drugs from it, including 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine and 25 kg of morphine. 

The NCB had sought seven-day remand. Since no ID cards or other proof was recovered from these five men, their exact nationality hasn't been established yet, said public prosecutor Shailesh Parmar. 

Drugs were recovered from their boat nearly 60 nautical miles or 111 kilometres from Porbandar coast on February 27, Parmar told the court. 

While the agencies have not specified the exact worth of the seized contraband, a kilogram of charas is usually sold for Rs 6 to 7 crore in the international markets.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Disqualified for cross-voting, Himachal's 6 rebel Cong MLAs to move SC
Disqualified for cross-voting, Himachal's 6 rebel Cong MLAs to move SC

A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday evening which further said that these six MLAs ceased to be members of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly with effect from February 29.

Can't do anything forcefully, Saha on Iyer, Kishan
Can't do anything forcefully, Saha on Iyer, Kishan

Saha said a cricketer should treat every match with equal importance citing his own example.

Homeless after eviction, rat-hole miner's daughter misses Class 10 exam too
Homeless after eviction, rat-hole miner's daughter misses Class 10 exam too

Aliza, a Class-10 student of the National Institute of Open Schooling, could not appear in her home science exam due to the chaos prevailing after the demolition of the house, her family members claimed.

Court rejects interim bail plea of Jet Air's Naresh Goyal
Court rejects interim bail plea of Jet Air's Naresh Goyal

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's cancer was at a preliminary stage and not life threatening, a special court said here on Thursday while refusing to grant him interim bail on medical grounds. The court, however, permitted Goyal,...

Karnataka house okays temple bill in joint sitting after council snub
Karnataka house okays temple bill in joint sitting after council snub

The bill was defeated by a voice vote on February 23 in the upper house, where the Opposition has a majority, after it was passed by the assembly on February 21.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances