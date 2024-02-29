Farmer's death: Punjab Police registers murder case, paves way for cremation

Seven days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel at the Khanauri border point, the Punjab Police on Wednesday night registered a case of murder.





Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their "Delhi Chalo" march.





The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.





The case has been registered against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father.





According to the FIR, the place of occurrence has been shown at Garhi in Haryana's Jind district.





Khanauri is located near Jind district.





The registration of the FIR brings to an end the stalemate between the farmers and the Punjab government and paves the way for post-mortem of the body.





Farmer leaders spearheading the march were adamant that an FIR be registered before allowing the post-mortem. The body is being kept at the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.





Shubhkaran is likely to cremated on Thursday. -- PTI