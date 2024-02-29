RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED conducts raids in Bengal in Mahadev app-linked money laundering case
February 29, 2024  01:33
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids in six places of West Bengal as part of its investigation into a money laundering case linked to the Mahadev online gaming and betting app that purportedly involved various politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, officials said. 

The six places included the residence and office of a businessman in Salt Lake and the house of a share trader at Hatibagan in Kolkata. 

 Several documents related to business transactions, share deals, and bank accounts belonging to the businessman were seized, an official said. 

The team from Chhattisgarh will be checking the documents. 

A total of 15 premises in Mumbai, West Bengal and the Delhi-NCR as part of the investigation, official sources said. 

The ED had earlier said that the alleged illegal funds generated by the app were used to pay bribe to politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh, from where its main promoters and operatives hail. -- PTI
