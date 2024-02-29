RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Deepika, Ranveer expecting baby in September
February 29, 2024  10:51
Deepika, Ranveer posted this image on Instagram
Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood. 

The 'DeepVeer' are expecting their first child.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff.

The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha wrote, "badhai."Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations."Manish Malhotra posted, "congratulations."
