Deadline to comply with Kannada signage rules extended by two weeks
February 29, 2024  21:01
File image
File image
The Karnataka government on Thursday extended, by two weeks, the deadline for business establishments to comply with the Kannada signage rules, whereby information in the state language should be displayed on 60 percent of the space on nameplates. 

The decision was taken so that the order is duly followed, deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said. 

"Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka govt has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by two more weeks so that the 60 per cent signage in Kannada rule can be followed," Shivakumar posted on social media platform X. 

Explaining further, the DCM said, "It is important that we uphold our mother tongue in utmost respect. Therefore, we expect that this law will be duly followed, and we shall ensure compliance by the end of the two-week extended period." 

The decision came on the last day of the deadline to implement the rule. -- PTI
