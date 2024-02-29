RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bill Gates meets Modi, discusses 'AI for public good'
February 29, 2024  23:57
File image
File image
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and said they discussed AI for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health. 

Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world." 

Replying to him, Modi said, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe." -- PTI
