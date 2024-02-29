Akhilesh won't appear before CBI for questioning





A senior party leader said Yadav has "expressed his inability to appear before the CBI on Monday and asked the agency why it did not seek any information from him in the case for the past five years".





The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has, however, assured all help to the CBI in the probe, the leader said. Yadav attended a meeting of PDA -- "Picchda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)" -- at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not appear before the CBI on Thursday for questioning in an illegal mining case registered five years ago in which he is a witness, party sources said.