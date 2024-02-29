RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
7 cops booked for beating up lawyers in Lucknow
February 29, 2024  21:25
File image
File image
The police have registered an FIR against several police personnel, naming seven of them, for allegedly beating up some lawyers and implicating them in a false case here. 

According to the FIR, the lawyers had gone to have dinner at the Summit Building on February 23 where Sub-Inspector Rahul Baliyan came upon receiving information regarding a fight between two other people. 

Lawyers Abhishek Singh Chauhan, Rohit Rawat, Abhishek Pandey and Mukul Singh along with others filed a complaint at the Vibhuti Khand police station on Wednesday night alleging that they were brutally beaten and humiliated by several police officers in the Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar, it said. 

In a brawl with the police personnel, Rawat suffered a fracture in his hand while Chauhan had a nose injury, the FIR read. 

The lawyers have also alleged that they were humiliated and forced to sit in the police station overnight and were framed in a case regarding the fight at the building, the FIR read. 

Sub-inspectors Rahul Baliyan, Jasim Raza, Pramod Kumar Singh, Phoolchand, Ritesh Dubey and Vinay Gupta and constable AK Pandey along with other 10-12 unidentified police personnel have been booked in connection with the case, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Karnataka house okays temple bill in joint sitting after council snub
Karnataka house okays temple bill in joint sitting after council snub

The bill was defeated by a voice vote on February 23 in the upper house, where the Opposition has a majority, after it was passed by the assembly on February 21.

Pawar invites Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit for lunch at Baramati home
Pawar invites Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit for lunch at Baramati home

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar has invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to share a meal at his residence in Baramati during their visit to...

Stir continues: Farmers after last rites of farmer died in police clash
Stir continues: Farmers after last rites of farmer died in police clash

The farmers also marched along the ambulance and demanded action against those who are responsible for his death.

Macron promises to swim in dirty Seine river
Macron promises to swim in dirty Seine river

Paris has been working on cleaning up the Seine so that people can swim in it again, as was the case during the 1900 Paris Olympics. But a sewer problem last summer led to the cancellation of a pre-Olympics swimming event.

Dubai Tennis: Bhambri in doubles semis; Bopanna out
Dubai Tennis: Bhambri in doubles semis; Bopanna out

Yuki Bhambri made his first doubles semi-finals of the ATP 500 tour.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances