6 Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in HP, disqualified
February 29, 2024  11:36
Himachal Pradesh Speaker Pathania
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker disqualifies six Congress MLAs who defied party whip and cross-voted in favour of BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls, have been disqualified.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania says, "Six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves... I declare that the six people cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate effect."
