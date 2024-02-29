6 Cong MLAs, who cross-voted in HP, disqualified



Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania says, "Six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves... I declare that the six people cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate effect."

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker disqualifies six Congress MLAs who defied party whip and cross-voted in favour of BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls, have been disqualified.