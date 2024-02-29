RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


150 companies of central forces to arrive in Bengal in first week of March
February 29, 2024  00:55
Around 150 companies of central forces are likely to reach West Bengal in the first week of March primarily to conduct route marches ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a senior official of the Election Commission said on Wednesday. 

These security personnel will be deployed in two phases in all parts of the state by March 7, he added. 

"In the first phase, 100 companies of central forces are coming to the state by March 1 and another 50 companies will reach the state by March 7," the official told PTI. 

More forces will arrive after the dates of the polls are announced, he added. 

In the first phase, three companies will be posted in Darjeeling, and another two companies in the second phase, he said. In the two phases, two companies each will be deployed in Siliguri, Kalimpong, the official said, adding that five companies will be deployed in Cooch Behar, four companies each in Jalpaiguri, Raiganj police district, Dakshin Dinajpur, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum districts. -- PTI
