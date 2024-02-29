RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
14 killed, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP
February 29, 2024  08:58
image
Fourteen people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.
 
The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels.
As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing 14 people and injuring 20 others, the official said.
 
The victims had gone to Amhai Devri village to take part in a programme in the district's Shahpura block and were returning when the accident took place.
 
Soon after getting information about the incident, Dindori collector and superintendent of police rushed to help the victims.
 
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ronaldo handed one-match suspension, fined!
Ronaldo handed one-match suspension, fined!

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

German Model For One Nation One Election
German Model For One Nation One Election

The report is likely to recommend that India adopt the German model of 'constructive no-confidence' which stipulates that the unseating of a government must be immediately followed by the formation of a new one, which will serve out the...

Know Your Filmi Mirrors? Take This Quiz!
Know Your Filmi Mirrors? Take This Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

TMC's Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh arrested
TMC's Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh arrested

The Bharatiya Janata Party dubbed the arrest as scripted and claimed he was in the safe custody of West Bengal Police.

INSPIRING! Hard Times To Glory Times
INSPIRING! Hard Times To Glory Times

Cricketers, shaped by diverse journeys from unexpected corners of the country, serve as a testament to the power of unwavering belief.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances