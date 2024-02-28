RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wouldn't be convicted had I joined BJP: AAP MLA
February 28, 2024  16:29
Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in a case of suicide by a doctor. He says, "...Had I joined the BJP today, perhaps I too would have been acquitted. There was nothing in this case. We trust the court, and I will challenge the conviction in the High Court. This is an incorrect conviction." 

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar for abetting a doctor's suicide. They also have been held guilty for the offence of criminal conspiracy for extortion and threat to deceased Rajender Singh.

The deceased was a doctor and was also engaged in water supply through tankers.
