Wouldn't be convicted had I joined BJP: AAP MLA





The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday convicted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar for abetting a doctor's suicide. They also have been held guilty for the offence of criminal conspiracy for extortion and threat to deceased Rajender Singh.





The deceased was a doctor and was also engaged in water supply through tankers.

Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in a case of suicide by a doctor. He says, "...Had I joined the BJP today, perhaps I too would have been acquitted. There was nothing in this case. We trust the court, and I will challenge the conviction in the High Court. This is an incorrect conviction."