RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vikramaditya's grievances will be solved: Sukhu
February 28, 2024  15:54
image
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the crisis in his state.  "One of the MLAs (who voted for BJP candidate in RS polls) has said to forgive him as he has betrayed the party... People of the state will give them an answer..." 

 On Vikramaditya Singh's resignation, the CM says, "I have spoken with Vikramaditya Singh and he is my younger brother. There is no reason to accept his resignation. He has some grievances that will be solved. 

 "...We've brought disqualification motion against them (Congress MLAs who voted for BJP candidate in RS polls) and hearing for the same is underway. The budget was passed today and the conspiracy to topple our govt has been foiled and our govt will complete five years..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dubai Tennis: Bopanna-Ebden advance; curtains for Nagal
Dubai Tennis: Bopanna-Ebden advance; curtains for Nagal

Another Indian, Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase also progressed to the quarter-finals.

Will try our best to save HP govt: Rebel Vikramaditya's mother
Will try our best to save HP govt: Rebel Vikramaditya's mother

'Things were not being heard. What we brought to the high command's notice. Had they taken any action at that time, then it would have not happened.'

Yuvi Wishes Hazel; Kane Becomes A Dad
Yuvi Wishes Hazel; Kane Becomes A Dad

Yuvraj Singh posted a tender wish for Hazel Keech on her 37th birthday.

My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto
My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto

Share your pet's pictures.Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Pet's Pic) along with your NAME, AGE and the place where you LIVE.

What's On Vaani's Mind?
What's On Vaani's Mind?

Laxmi enjoys the sunset... Sanjana attends a wedding... Erica's beach time...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances