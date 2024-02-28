Vikramaditya's grievances will be solved: Sukhu





On Vikramaditya Singh's resignation, the CM says, "I have spoken with Vikramaditya Singh and he is my younger brother. There is no reason to accept his resignation. He has some grievances that will be solved.





"...We've brought disqualification motion against them (Congress MLAs who voted for BJP candidate in RS polls) and hearing for the same is underway. The budget was passed today and the conspiracy to topple our govt has been foiled and our govt will complete five years..."

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the crisis in his state. "One of the MLAs (who voted for BJP candidate in RS polls) has said to forgive him as he has betrayed the party... People of the state will give them an answer..."