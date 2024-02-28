RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Train runs over passengers in Jharkhand
February 28, 2024  21:57
image
At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, the police said. 

Jamtara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mujibur Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia around 140 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. 

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said. 

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 7 pm and only two persons were killed. 

"Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to ACP (alarm chain pulling) at 7 pm at Asansol division of ER (Eastern Railway). At 7.07 pm, two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the up line by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement. 

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the issue, it stated.
