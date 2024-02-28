RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
This Karnataka decision is sure to provoke BJP
February 28, 2024  18:28
Karnataka science and technology minister NS Boseraju/Courtesy X
Karnataka science and technology minister NS Boseraju/Courtesy X
Karnataka science and technology minister NS Boseraju on Wednesday said the department was exploring plans for the potential establishment of Nehru Stream labs in schools with an intent to impart new skills to students and foster research-based, hands-on learning experiences. 

Speaking at the state-level National Science Day event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, the minister emphasised the mission of the proposed Nehru Stream Lab: To nurture curiosity, stimulate creativity, and ignite imagination in young learners. 

In a statement, the minister's office said, "The envisioned labs will provide a conducive environment for students to engage in discussions, conduct research, and devise solutions to real-world problems. Additionally, a curriculum focused on 21st-century skills development will be integrated into the lab activities." 

Designed as laboratory spaces, Nehru Stream Labs will offer hands-on experiments, allowing students to gain practical experience and proficiency in various skills, it said. 

Boseraju outlined the objective of enabling students to work with tools and equipment to comprehend the interdisciplinary nature of STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Environment and Ecology, Astronomy, and Mathematics) subjects, the statement added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts

India captain Rohit Sharma including mainstays Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have placed in the highest category of BCCI central contracts.

Cricket's bid for Asian Games 2026 gains momentum
Cricket's bid for Asian Games 2026 gains momentum

Organisers keen on cricket in 2026 Asian Games despite venue headache

Human skulls, bones recovered from vacant plot in Kanpur
Human skulls, bones recovered from vacant plot in Kanpur

Panic gripped Damodar Nagar locality in Kanpur on Wednesday after several skulls and bones were recovered from a vacant plot. The remains recovered from the plot appeared to be that of humans, the police said.

Turmoil in hockey: Tirkey, Singh deny rift in joint statement
Turmoil in hockey: Tirkey, Singh deny rift in joint statement

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh on Wednesday denied outgoing CEO Elena Norman's assertion of a rift between them, saying that they are "united" and working in the best interest of the sport.

CBI summons Akhilesh as witness in illegal mining case
CBI summons Akhilesh as witness in illegal mining case

The case pertains to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances