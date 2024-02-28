This is why BJP MLA didn't vote in K'taka RS poll





He said there was no link between his abstention and his disgruntlement with the district unit of the party.





The Yellapur MLA did not turn up for the voting despite a party whip, while Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekhar voted in favour of Congress in the name of "conscience", during the polls to four seats of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on Tuesday, in an embarrassment to the BJP.





Somashekhar on Wednesday participated in the Assembly session, and was seen in his designated seat on the opposition side, among other BJP MLAs.





Both Somashekhar and Hebbar were earlier in the Congress. They were among 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, who had quit from their parties, which ultimately led to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July, 2019.





They had subsequently won the bypolls on BJP ticket and served as Ministers in the previous saffron party government.





"My health was not good in the morning (on Tuesday), I had planned to go (for voting), on Doctor's advice after 6 PM I had to come back, for this reason I could not vote. Nothing else. I could have gone for voting and could have done cross voting or could have come without voting for anyone," Hebbar said in response to a question. -- PTI

