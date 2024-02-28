RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Several human skulls, bones recovered at UP ground
February 28, 2024  17:02
Representational image
Representational image
Panic gripped Damodar Nagar locality in Kanpur on Wednesday after several skulls and bones were recovered from a vacant plot. The remains recovered from the plot appeared to be that of humans, police said. 

 Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar said that forensic experts and field unit have been asked to carry out an investigation. 

 According to forensic experts who visited the spot in Barra police station area, a scientific study of the bones would have to be carried out to ascertain the gender, age and cause of the death, Kumar said. 

The skulls and bones appeared old, he added.

 Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said that the skulls and bones seemed to have been dumped here from elsewhere and that these are remains of some unidentified bodies. "A probe has been ordered into it," she said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dubai Tennis: Bopanna-Ebden advance; curtains for Nagal
Dubai Tennis: Bopanna-Ebden advance; curtains for Nagal

Another Indian, Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase also progressed to the quarter-finals.

Will try our best to save HP govt: Rebel Vikramaditya's mother
Will try our best to save HP govt: Rebel Vikramaditya's mother

'Things were not being heard. What we brought to the high command's notice. Had they taken any action at that time, then it would have not happened.'

Yuvi Wishes Hazel; Kane Becomes A Dad
Yuvi Wishes Hazel; Kane Becomes A Dad

Yuvraj Singh posted a tender wish for Hazel Keech on her 37th birthday.

My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto
My Pet's Pic: A Cat Named Toto

Share your pet's pictures.Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Pet's Pic) along with your NAME, AGE and the place where you LIVE.

What's On Vaani's Mind?
What's On Vaani's Mind?

Laxmi enjoys the sunset... Sanjana attends a wedding... Erica's beach time...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances