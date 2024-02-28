Salman teams up with art company to make his paintings accessible





"I'm delighted to be associated with Artfi on this initiative to make my paintings accessible and I'm pleased to see that through this my art will be shared with people around the world," the superstar said in a statement.





Artfi will fractionalise "Unity 1" and "Unity 2" into 10,000 fractions. The company has consigned a total value of USD 25 million artworks from renowned artists V S Gaitonde, Ram Kumar, and Sacha Jafri.





This initiative aims to make art ownership more accessible and inclusive, enabling art enthusiasts to engage with prestigious artworks like never before, the release added. Salman, who was last seen in the 2023 hit "Tiger 3", has in the past auctioned his paintings for charity. PTI

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said he has joined hands with fine art company Artfi to make his paintings accessible to fans. According to a press release, for the first time Salman's paintings, including the renowned diptych titled "Unity 1" and "Unity 2", will be available to everyone through fractional ownership.