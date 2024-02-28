RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


One killed, four injured in major fire in slum near Mumbai
February 28, 2024  20:41
A 42-year-old man was killed and four others, including two Fire Brigade personnel and a boy, were injured after a major fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday morning, destroying several huts and shops, officials said. 

The incident occurred at around 5 am in the Azad Nagar slum, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation commissioner Sanjay Katkar said, adding that many commercial establishments are located in the locality. 

More than 30 huts were destroyed and some commercial establishments were also charred in the blaze, he said. 

The occupants of huts and other residents of the locality ran out of their homes after the blaze erupted, said Katkar who oversaw the rescue and relief work at the site. 

Some explosions, apparently of gas cylinders, were heard in the locality, according to sources. 

Thick smoke emanating after the blaze could be seen from a long distance. 

As many as 24 fire engines from MBMC and an equal number of water tankers, drawn from MBMC and neighbouring civic bodies, were involved in the firefighting operation, Katkar said. 

A charred body was found at the site and sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, MBMC's disaster management cell chief Narendra Chavan told PTI. 

Fire brigade personnel struggled to find their way to reach the spot due to the narrow space between the clusters of slums, sources said. -- PTI
