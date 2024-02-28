RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nita Ambani to head Disney-Reliance's media JV
February 28, 2024  19:34
Nita Ambani/Courtesy BCCI/Twitter
Nita Ambani/Courtesy BCCI/Twitter
Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth. 

Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16 per cent in the combined entity while Disney will hold the remaining 36.84 per cent, the companies said in a statement. 

Reliance has also agreed to invest around Rs 11,500 crore in the joint venture to grow the OTT business. 

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will head the joint venture while Uday Shankar will be the vice chairperson. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

koda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
koda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25

koda Auto India is set to drive in a new car by the first half of next year to reach its target of 100,000 unit annual sales in the country by 2026. The compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be positioned against the likes of Maruti...

Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts

India captain Rohit Sharma including mainstays Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have placed in the highest category of BCCI central contracts.

Who's The Gent With Gill?
Who's The Gent With Gill?

'Honoured to meet Robin Minz's father. Your journey and unwavering dedication are truly inspiring.'

Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth
Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth

Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth. Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16 per cent in the combined...

'Jai Shri Ram, ban gaya kaam': Rebel Cong MLAs return to HP
'Jai Shri Ram, ban gaya kaam': Rebel Cong MLAs return to HP

The returnees also included three independent MLAs, who too had landed in Panchkula on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha election.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances