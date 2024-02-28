RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Navy seizes huge haul of 3000 kg drugs off Gujarat
February 28, 2024  10:05
In a successful coordinated operation at sea, Indian Navy, in coordination with Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious boat carrying almost 3,300 kg of contraband off the coast of Gujarat. 

The seizure makes it the largest in terms of quantity, in recent times, said the Indian Navy in a statement. 

 The suspicious vessel was intercepted near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea. The contraband, along with the apprehended boat and crew, were handed over to the law enforcement agencies at an Indian port, on February 27, they added. 

 The items seized included 3089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance mission, the IN mission-deployed ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling. 

 The seizure of drugs from the dhow, which is by far the largest in terms of quantity, was possible through the collaborative 4efforts of the Indian Navy's mission-deployed assets with the NCB. -- ANI
