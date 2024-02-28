Nandigram, Singur have no parallels: Mamata in Sandeshkhali backdrop





Banerjee was, however, careful not to name Sandeshkhali directly while making that observation.





"Remember Singur is Singur, Nandigram is Nandigram, Khatra is Khatra, and Bishnupur is Bishunupur. Each place has its own characteristics. So do not compare one with the other," the West Bengal chief minister said while speaking at the administrative review meeting held at Khatra in Bankura.





"Do not make the mistake of inciting violence. I do not want any bloodshed and any incident of torture anywhere. I do not support any wrongdoing and I won't do that ever in my life. Even if some wrong was unknowingly committed somewhere, I do not support that as well," she said.





Several BJP leaders in the recent past have tried to corner the ruling Trinamool dispensation by drawing similarities of the anti-land grab agitations in Nandigram and Singur back in 2007-08. -- PTI

Rubbishing the BJP's attempts to draw parallels between anti-land acquisition agitations in Nandigram and Singur in the past and those currently taking place in Sandeshkhali, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee insisted that the two cannot be compared.