RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nandigram, Singur have no parallels: Mamata in Sandeshkhali backdrop
February 28, 2024  22:17
image
Rubbishing the BJP's attempts to draw parallels between anti-land acquisition agitations in Nandigram and Singur in the past and those currently taking place in Sandeshkhali, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee insisted that the two cannot be compared. 

Banerjee was, however, careful not to name Sandeshkhali directly while making that observation. 

"Remember Singur is Singur, Nandigram is Nandigram, Khatra is Khatra, and Bishnupur is Bishunupur. Each place has its own characteristics. So do not compare one with the other," the West Bengal chief minister said while speaking at the administrative review meeting held at Khatra in Bankura. 

"Do not make the mistake of inciting violence. I do not want any bloodshed and any incident of torture anywhere. I do not support any wrongdoing and I won't do that ever in my life. Even if some wrong was unknowingly committed somewhere, I do not support that as well," she said. 

Several BJP leaders in the recent past have tried to corner the ruling Trinamool dispensation by drawing similarities of the anti-land grab agitations in Nandigram and Singur back in 2007-08. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WPL PIX: UP Warriorz stun Mumbai Indians with sensational win
WPL PIX: UP Warriorz stun Mumbai Indians with sensational win

IMAGES from the Women's Premier League game in Bengaluru between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on Wednesday

Groom ditches at last minute, UP bride weds kin for CM's scheme benefit
Groom ditches at last minute, UP bride weds kin for CM's scheme benefit

The incident took place on Tuesday during a mass marriage event here in which 132 couples got married.

219 killed in Manipur violence, govt will ensure justice to women: Guv
219 killed in Manipur violence, govt will ensure justice to women: Guv

Addressing the Manipur assembly during the commencement of the budget session, she said that 198 companies of central armed police forces and 140 army columns have been deployed along with state forces to maintain law and order.

Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak
Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak

Shikhar Dhawan's return to competitive cricket proved valiant but futile

Day after Jamaat-e-Islami bar, govt bans 2 more J-K groups for 5 yrs
Day after Jamaat-e-Islami bar, govt bans 2 more J-K groups for 5 yrs

The Union home ministry said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir - Sumji faction, chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances