More goodbyes...

February 28, 2024  13:02
Rana Goswami
Congress leader Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday, and headed to New Delhi where he is likely to join BJP. Goswami, who resigned as the working president of the state Congress recently, is the former MLA of Jorhat.

Ongole Lok Sabha member Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigned from the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday citing "self-respect" issues. Sreenivasulu Reddy said the Magunta family and all its members have self-respect but not ego. "We don't have ego, we have got lots of self-respect."


West Bengal Congress leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi resigns from the primary membership of the party as well as the membership of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. 
