Modi likely to visit Srinagar on March 7





During the visit to Srinagar ahead of the parliamentary elections, the prime minister is likely to address a public meeting, inaugurate or lay the foundation of several development projects and interact with beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes through virtual mode.





The officials said the visit, the prime minister's first to Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, is likely on March 7.





The public rally is most likely to be organised at the convention centre along the Dal Lake, they said.





The public address of the prime minister may be streamed live at various locations in the valley, especially in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the officials said.





The visit of the prime minister is part of his outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.





He visited the Union territory's winter capital Jammu on February 20. -- PTI

