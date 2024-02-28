RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi likely to visit Srinagar on March 7
February 28, 2024  21:26
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar in the first week of March, his second visit to the Union Territory in over two weeks, officials said. 

During the visit to Srinagar ahead of the parliamentary elections, the prime minister is likely to address a public meeting, inaugurate or lay the foundation of several development projects and interact with beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes through virtual mode. 

The officials said the visit, the prime minister's first to Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, is likely on March 7. 

The public rally is most likely to be organised at the convention centre along the Dal Lake, they said. 

The public address of the prime minister may be streamed live at various locations in the valley, especially in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the officials said. 

The visit of the prime minister is part of his outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May. 

He visited the Union territory's winter capital Jammu on February 20. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak
Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak

Shikhar Dhawan's return to competitive cricket proved valiant but futile

Day after Jamaat-e-Islami bar, govt bans 2 more J-K groups for 5 yrs
Day after Jamaat-e-Islami bar, govt bans 2 more J-K groups for 5 yrs

The Union home ministry said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir - Sumji faction, chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist...

Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth
Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth

Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth. Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16 per cent in the combined...

If true...: Siddaramaiah on alleged 'pro-Pak' slogans
If true...: Siddaramaiah on alleged 'pro-Pak' slogans

"If the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report proves that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan is true, serious action will be taken in this regard. There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of...

Home of rathole miner in Uttarakhand tunnel rescue razed
Home of rathole miner in Uttarakhand tunnel rescue razed

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the demolition drive was carried out on land that was "part of planned development land". Police said several structures built illegally were demolished during the drive.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances