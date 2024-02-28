RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man jumps in front of train at station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, dies
February 28, 2024  18:54
image
A 39-year-old man, who had been diagnosed with cancer, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train that was approaching a station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Wednesday, according to officials. 

Services were delayed for about 35 minutes on the corridor after the incident that took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, a senior DMRC official said. 

According to Delhi Police officials, the man was upset due to his "illness", though "no suicide note was recovered". 

A PCR call about the incident was received at Rajiv Chowk Police Station. 

A team reached the spot and on enquiry and after seeing CCTV footage, "it was found that the person had committed suicide" by jumping in front of the train around 11:30 am at the station's platform no. 2, the police officials said. 

His wife told the police that her husband, a resident of Delhi's Mukundpur area, was earlier working as a painter, but "since he was suffering from cancer, so nowadays he was not working, due to his illness". 

The body has been shifted to the RML hospital. Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death) is underway, police said. 

A mobile number was found written in a slip recovered from his pocket, they said. The body has been sent to mortuary for post-mortem. -- PTI
