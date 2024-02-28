RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha DGP Rashmi Shukla's tenure extended by two years
February 28, 2024  01:20
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday extended the tenure of director general of police Rashmi Shukla by two years from the date of her appointment. 

An order about the extension of the tenure was issued by the home department. 

With this extension, Shukla, the first woman to occupy the top post in the state, will now retire from service on January 3, 2026. 

Earlier, she was scheduled to retire in June this year. 

This was the first time when the state government has extended the tenure of Maharashtra DGP by two years. 

The 1988-batch senior IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre took charge as DGP in early January. 

As per Supreme Court judgements and orders, any IPS officer, who is appointed to the post of DGP, shall get at least two-year term irrespective of the retirement date. 

While extending the tenure of Shukla (59), the state home department considered the Supreme Court rulings and also took legal opinion for the same, the order stated. -- PTI
