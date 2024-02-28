RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Laxman Teela row: Lucknow court rejects revision plea filed by Muslim side
February 28, 2024  23:28
Representational image
Representational image
The court of additional district judge here has dismissed a revision plea challenging a lower court order rejecting the objection against a civil suit seeking right of worship at Laxman Teela where Teele Wali Masjid is situated. 

According to the civil suit filed by the Hindu side, a temple of Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev is situated in close vicinity of Teele Wali Masjid. 

In his order passed recently, additional district judge Narendra Kumar said that the civil suit cannot be dismissed summarily without recording the evidence and only on the objection of the Muslim side. 

The ADJ observed that there was no illegality in the order of the civil Judge (junior division), passed on September 6, 2023, in entertaining the suit on its merit. 

The order has paved the way for disposal of the civil suit on merit to decide as to whether the plaintiffs would have uninterrupted right to worship at Laxman Teela. 

Plaintiff Nripendra Pandey and others filed the suit in representative capacity before the civil judge, alleging that at the time of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Laxman Teela was damaged and a mosque was constructed at the site, now known as Teele Wali Masjid. -- PTI
