India blocks China-led investment pact in WTO
February 28, 2024  22:55
The 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO in Abu Dhabi/Courtesy WTO online
India on Wednesday blocked an attempt by a group of WTO countries led by China to push an investment facilitation pact in the agenda of the ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi, a move which may ensure that the proposal is unlikely to be part of the final outcome document, an official said. 

The 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation is underway. 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, along with his team, is in Abu Dhabi for the meeting, which started on February 26. 

South Africa backed India's move to block the proposal. 

The 123-member group led by China tried to push the proposal in the working group meeting on development and India objected to that. 

"India blocked it in December last year also and in the General Council Meeting of the WTO. This is not an agreement as per definition. It is debatable whether it is a trade agreement," the official said. 

India in its attempt to block inclusion of 'Investment Facilitation for Development' in the WTO during the working session on development was joined by South Africa. 

Both the developing countries in their submission said as there is no exclusive consensus on the agreement, it cannot be included in the MC13. -- PTI
