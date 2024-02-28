If you want to bid farewell to me ..: Nath to Congmen

If you want to bid farewell to me ..: Nath to CongmenFebruary 28, 2024 23:54
Congress veteran Kamal Nath/File image
A day after dismissing the buzz about his BJP switch, Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Wednesday told the party workers that he would not "impose" himself on them and would "leave" if they want him to.
Addressing a meeting of the party workers at Harrai on his home turf Chhindwara, the 77-year-old leader said he had been receiving their love and trust for many years.
"If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," the former MP chief minister told the gathering.
Nath's son Nakul Nath is a Lok Sabha member from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.
The senior Nath had already announced that Nakul will contest again from this seat. The veteran politician, who represents the Chhindwara assembly seat, said the BJP projects itself aggressively but Congress workers should not panic.
"We have to vote for securing the future and I have trust in all of you," he said. -- PTI
