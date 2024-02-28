RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
If you want to bid farewell to me ..: Nath to Congmen
February 28, 2024  23:54
Congress veteran Kamal Nath/File image
Congress veteran Kamal Nath/File image
A day after dismissing the buzz about his BJP switch, Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Wednesday told the party workers that he would not "impose" himself on them and would "leave" if they want him to. 

Addressing a meeting of the party workers at Harrai on his home turf Chhindwara, the 77-year-old leader said he had been receiving their love and trust for many years. 

"If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," the former MP chief minister told the gathering. 

Nath's son Nakul Nath is a Lok Sabha member from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. 

The senior Nath had already announced that Nakul will contest again from this seat. The veteran politician, who represents the Chhindwara assembly seat, said the BJP projects itself aggressively but Congress workers should not panic. 

"We have to vote for securing the future and I have trust in all of you," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Record 3,300 kg of drugs seized off Gujarat coast in major drug haul
Record 3,300 kg of drugs seized off Gujarat coast in major drug haul

The drugs seized include 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine and 25 kg of morphine.

Use 'differently abled' term for persons with disabilities: HC
Use 'differently abled' term for persons with disabilities: HC

Justice C Hari Shankar said the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act and all other laws seek to neutralise disability so that a differently abled person and his peers stand on equal footing, which is the "heart" of the theory of equal...

India blocks China-led investment pact at WTO
India blocks China-led investment pact at WTO

India on Wednesday blocked an attempt by a group of WTO countries led by China to push an investment facilitation pact in the agenda of the ministerial conference here, a move which may ensure that the proposal is unlikely to be part of...

Relief for Cong as Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh softens stand
Relief for Cong as Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh softens stand

The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of...

Skoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25
Skoda to drive in Brezza, Sonet rival in H1FY25

koda Auto India is set to drive in a new car by the first half of next year to reach its target of 100,000 unit annual sales in the country by 2026. The compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be positioned against the likes of Maruti...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances