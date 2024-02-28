If you want to bid farewell to me ..: Nath to Congmen





Addressing a meeting of the party workers at Harrai on his home turf Chhindwara, the 77-year-old leader said he had been receiving their love and trust for many years.





"If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, it's your choice. I am ready to leave. I don't want to impose myself. This is a matter of your choice," the former MP chief minister told the gathering.





Nath's son Nakul Nath is a Lok Sabha member from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.





The senior Nath had already announced that Nakul will contest again from this seat. The veteran politician, who represents the Chhindwara assembly seat, said the BJP projects itself aggressively but Congress workers should not panic.





"We have to vote for securing the future and I have trust in all of you," he said. -- PTI

