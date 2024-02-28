RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAS officer Chockalingam named new chief electoral officer of Maharashtra
February 28, 2024  20:58
IAS officer S Chockalingam/Screen grab
IAS officer S Chockalingam/Screen grab
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer S Chockalingam as the new chief electoral officer of Maharashtra. 

The ECI announced the appointment in a post on social media platform X. 

The 1996-batch IAS officer will replace incumbent CEO Shrikant M Deshpande. 

The poll panel asked Chockalingam to report to the ECI office once he takes charge from Deshpande. 

A CEO supervises work related to assembly/Parliament elections in a state/Union Territory under the overall superintendence, direction and control of the ECI. 

After the Lok Sabha polls, likely in April-May, Maharashtra will see the assembly elections in the second half of 2024. -- PTI
