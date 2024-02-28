IAS officer Chockalingam named new chief electoral officer of Maharashtra

IAS officer Chockalingam named new chief electoral officer of MaharashtraFebruary 28, 2024 20:58
IAS officer S Chockalingam/Screen grab
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer S Chockalingam as the new chief electoral officer of Maharashtra.
The ECI announced the appointment in a post on social media platform X.
The 1996-batch IAS officer will replace incumbent CEO Shrikant M Deshpande.
The poll panel asked Chockalingam to report to the ECI office once he takes charge from Deshpande.
A CEO supervises work related to assembly/Parliament elections in a state/Union Territory under the overall superintendence, direction and control of the ECI.
After the Lok Sabha polls, likely in April-May, Maharashtra will see the assembly elections in the second half of 2024. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Day after Jamaat-e-Islami bar, govt bans 2 more J-K groups for 5 yrs
The Union home ministry said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir - Sumji faction, chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist...