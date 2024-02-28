IAS officer Chockalingam named new chief electoral officer of Maharashtra





The ECI announced the appointment in a post on social media platform X.





The 1996-batch IAS officer will replace incumbent CEO Shrikant M Deshpande.





The poll panel asked Chockalingam to report to the ECI office once he takes charge from Deshpande.





A CEO supervises work related to assembly/Parliament elections in a state/Union Territory under the overall superintendence, direction and control of the ECI.





After the Lok Sabha polls, likely in April-May, Maharashtra will see the assembly elections in the second half of 2024. -- PTI

