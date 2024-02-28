RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HP Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, adjourns House
February 28, 2024  12:07
BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the RS seat
BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the RS seat
Update: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and adjourned the House. They were suspended for misbehaviour and shouting slogans in the House. 

 "We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha," Thakur told reporters earlier in the morning. 

 He said the Rajya Sabha election had made it clear that the Congress government was in minority and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. 

 The move comes a day after the BJP on Tuesday won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi due to cross-voting by MLAs of the state's ruling Congress party. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'What Still Resonates Is That Voice'
'What Still Resonates Is That Voice'

'How many voices from that time have stood the test of time?' 'There have been RJs before him and after him, but no one has enjoyed his popularity and longevity.'

Took conscious call to shun high-cost deposits: HDFC Bank
Took conscious call to shun high-cost deposits: HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has been conscious in not accepting high-cost deposits, which have resulted in slower growth in October-December, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer, during an interaction with Goldman Sachs...

Cong's HP crisis deepens as Virbhadra Singh's minister son quits
Cong's HP crisis deepens as Virbhadra Singh's minister son quits

The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of...

Nagpur and Mumbai to host Ranji Trophy semifinals
Nagpur and Mumbai to host Ranji Trophy semifinals

Mumbai will play Tamil Nadu at home while Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur in the Ranji Trophy semifinals, starting from Saturday.

HP crisis: BJP MLAs meet guv, says Cong govt in minority
HP crisis: BJP MLAs meet guv, says Cong govt in minority

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances