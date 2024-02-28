Himachal's CM contender resigns as minister





"The chain of events that took place in the last three days is a matter of concern in a democracy, in Himachal Pradesh. This is concerning because the 70 lakh people of the state elected a government and after that gave the mandate to the Congress party. But such chain of events (cross-voting) occurring after that is a matter of concern.





"All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister. In the time to come, I will have video consultations with my people and then decide about the future course of action..."





On Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result and cross-voting, he says, "I will speak everything in detail..."





Six Congress MLAs, who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday left Haryana for an undisclosed location in a chopper.





The legislators, including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur, spent last night in a hotel in Panchkula and left for Tau Devi Lal Stadium in BJP-ruled Haryana's Panchkula in the morning, said sources.





The MLAs had reached Haryana from Shimla on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls. They are learnt to be in touch with the BJP, amid signs of a crisis engulfing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh holds a press conference following the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election result.